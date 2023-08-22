A New Salem man who identified himself to police as the “Uniontown Ninja” is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a teenager for refusing to make him a sandwich.
State police charged Justin Matthew Jellots, 39, with misdemeanors of simple assault, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Tex Lane in Menallen Township at about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police said that Jellots asked a 15-year-old boy to make him a sandwich. When the teenager refused, Jellots allegedly punched him and hit his head off of a wall multiple times.
According to the complaint, when police attempted to take Jellots into custody, he fled into the woods.
Jellots was arraigned Sunday afternoon before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent him to the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 bond.
The “Uniontown Ninja” last faced criminal charges in 2013. In April of that year, a South Union Township woman found Jellots in her vehicle, and he brandished a knife when she confronted him.
The woman described Jellots as being dressed as a ninja, and Jellots told police at the time that people call him the “Uniontown Ninja.” He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to six to 12 months in jail.
A preliminary hearing in the more recent case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 30.
Is not this a case that requires the intervention psychological. help before this person causes serious injury or a loss of life?
