Uniontown officials are seeking information from the public to help them in their investigation of multiple fires in the city.
Within the last two months, four fires were reported at abandoned buildings in the area of Millview and Lenox streets. Each of the fires started late at night or early in the morning, according to Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
He said the fires have not officially been ruled arson, but the nature of the crimes leads investigators to believe they were started intentionally.
"It's putting the firefighters at risk. They're risking their lives to put out fires in abandoned buildings," he said.
Uniontown Fire Chief Dane “Buck” Griffith asked for the public’s assistance in response to the fires during a meeting last week.
“Somebody knows something, and I wish somebody would tell us before it gets out of control again,” Griffith said. “If you see anything out of the ordinary, if you see little kids running around at night with a cigarette lighter, say something. Call the police. Let us know. Let somebody know because we have a problem, and we need to nip it in the bud.”
Kolencik said tips and leads have been "trickling in," but they do not yet have enough information to make an arrest.
"We'd like to make an arrest soon, but that's not going to happen without the public's help," he said.
He asked anyone with information to call 911, Fayette County Crimestoppers at 724-320-2042 or the Uniontown City Police Department at 724-430-2929. Tips can be made anonymously, he said.
"We really need the public's help before someone gets hurt," he said.
Staff writer Mike Tony contributed to this report.
