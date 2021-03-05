In response to a Thursday rally that alleged continued racial discrimination toward Uniontown Treasurer Antoinette Hodge, city officials said they remain committed to an inclusive environment for all residents.
“The City of Uniontown continues to be willing to work with all officials and employees to ensure they have the training, resources, and support needed to successfully serve its residents,” read a statement released by city solicitor Tim Witt on behalf of the city. “As a diverse community, our town stands by its commitment to being welcoming and inclusive for all individuals and groups.”
Black community leaders from across the state held the rally to support Hodge, who contends she has faced racial discrimination since the day she took office. Hodge connected with other Black community leaders in February through the “We Can’t Wait” statewide coalition, which organized the rally.
“The accusations being lobbed against the city and its residents and officials are grossly unfair and wholly inaccurate,” the statement read. “It’s easy to make accusations. It’s harder to avoid jumping to conclusions based on incomplete facts.”
Hodge, the first Black woman elected to the treasurer’s office, was sworn in one week later than the city’s other elected officials last year after a company revoked the bond necessary for her to hold the post days before she was supposed to take office.
She received the necessary bond, but sued in federal court, alleging certain city officials tried to stop her from being sworn in because she is Black. The federal suit was resolved in August, but an organizer of the rally said Hodge continues to be “handicapped” in her abilities to perform her duties.
The statement went on to say that city officials supported and even expedited the review and permitting process for the rally, which was described by organizers as an uplifting event in recognition and support of the city’s Black community.
“Unfortunately, it’s apparent that description of the event was inaccurate and, instead, the event became a targeted, negative attack against some City officials,” the statement read, noting “many city residents are dismayed and disappointed over any attempt to divide and disunify our community.”
