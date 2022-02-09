Uniontown officials hope to see the city’s portion of the Sheepskin Trail begin construction soon, and want to involve the community in the process.
“This can spawn some economic development in and around the city and the townships surrounding the city,” said Mookie John, the director of community development for Uniontown. “We’re seeing what we can do with enhancing tourism.”
Once finished, the trail will run through the city, connecting to the North Union Township and South Union Township legs of the trail.
“Overwhelming and to no surprise, the Sheepskin Trail is such a widely-used trail for many reasons,” John said.
The finished trail will link to the Great Allegheny Passage and the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail to the north, and the West Virginia Mon River Rail-Trail System to the south, he said.
“It’s good for the county as whole,” he said.
John said from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunbar Street in the city, the trail will run directly behind Bailey Park, offering an opportunity for farmer’s market days, vendor shows, concerts, festivals or other events.
He added that, across Dunbar Street, the trail will run in between the Uniontown Street Department, Marshall Monuments and Tri-County Tire. That area could serve as a stretch complete with murals on the sides of buildings, John said.
“We will get that trail through the city,” said Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke, adding that even though the city was turned down for grants for the trail in the past, he sees the efforts being made to get the project done.
Before the trail can progress, however, railroad tracks need to be removed. To quicken the process, John said the city has set up different levels of sponsorship ranging from $100 to $200,000.
The $200,000 level of sponsorship would go toward tearing out the tracks along Beeson Avenue/Beeson Boulevard, milling up the street and paving from curb to curb, and funding equipment, road paint and signage to complete that section, which will span four city blocks.
Another option would be to re-lay the pre-existing brick that was once Beeson Boulevard, creating a pocket of the city’s historical district known as the Beeson Corridor.
The $100,000 level of sponsorship would go toward construction of a portion of the trail, including the section between Dunbar and Fayette streets, the section between Fayette Street and Beeson Boulevard and from Grindle Station to the North Union Township border.
Other sponsorship options will go toward placing cameras on the city’s section of the trail, bicycle racks, the construction of vendor huts and lighting.
John said sponsors will be recognized along the trial.
John said there have been many volunteers and others helping with the trail project, including a group of Carnegie Melon University students conducting studies on the trail and its potential impact for the city.
Anyone interested in the future of the Sheepskin Trail can attend a cocktail/fundraising event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Ivory Ballroom in Uniontown. For more information on the event, contact John at john@uniontowncity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.