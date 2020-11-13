Four Uniontown parishes raised money and volunteered in a food distribution, handing out food boxes to 600 families to cook holiday meals in a partnership with the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank and Uniontown City Police Department.
Police vehicles were loaded with boxes during the distribution so officers could redistribute the food to families in need.
“We can identify families that do need this in the community that normally wouldn’t take good will (donations),” said Uniontown City Police Capt. Dave Rutter.
The distribution also helps forge a bond between police and the community they serve, he said.
The Rev. Anthony Klimko, pastor of St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary (Nativity) and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus parishes in Uniontown, said the churches raised $10,000 to put toward the food boxes. Any additional funds will be distributed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. The churches routinely distribute holiday meals to community members in need before Thanksgiving, and distribute meals to Uniontown police to pass along to those who may not seek out the help.
“We’re trying our best to follow Christ’s example to ‘feed my sheep,’ and I think everyone did a good job at that,” Klimko said.
The distribution was a part of the food bank’s regular drive-through food box distribution, said FCCAA Food Bank Manager David Bork. The churches’ funds went toward dry goods, and the food bank added frozen chicken, eggs, butter, cheese and milk.
He said he was grateful for the donation, and especially for the additional volunteers. Twenty-one people packed the 600 boxes in less than two hours prior to the distribution. More than 30 people volunteered Wednesday, he said.
“I think this is a great thing. I see a great partnership forming between the food bank and the Catholic churches,” he said. “The parishioners have just been outstanding.”
The Uniontown Mall is the food bank’s largest distribution site. At the height of need due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bork said they distributed 750 food boxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.