An employee at Rest Haven Personal Care Home is facing charges for allegedly purchasing a resident's benefits card.
Shirley Ann McCourt, 44, of Thomas Street was charged by Uniontown City Police Wednesday with neglect of a care-dependent person, buying or exchanging Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and fraudulent traffic in food orders.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the North Gallatin Avenue personal care home July 27, when a supervisor reported a resident, Curtis Craft, sold his ACCESS card to a worker. Craft reportedly told police he sold the card to McCourt for $80, and he was expected to give her $400 in purchases.
Police interviewed McCourt, who told officers Craft asked her to buy food stamps so he could get cigarettes. She said she gave him $80 for $400 in food stamps. She said a man was there who was going to purchase the card, according to court paperwork. She showed police a text she sent him, saying she hoped he used the card already because her boss learned about the sale and they wanted the card back.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros.
