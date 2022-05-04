Uniontown Police are investigating a rash of burglaries and theft of copper from air conditioning units at several city businesses.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said there have been nearly a dozen burglaries in the last two months of businesses in and around the downtown area — but he said the incidents are not typical for a couple of reasons.
“In most cases — not every case — the businesses have been shut down,” Kolencik said.
And those that haven’t been shut down aren’t the type that typically have a significant amount of cash on hand, like a martial arts school or real estate office, both of which have been broken into.
In every instance, Kolencik said, those who broke in methodically went through everything inside the business, in addition to causing damage inside.
“They’re checking every nook and cranny for something,” Kolencik said, adding that there have been no signs of any valuable metals being stolen. “It brings up the question of what they’re looking for.”
While metals weren’t targeted during the break-ins, Kolencik said in the past two weeks, police have received reports from eight local businesses about copper being stolen from their industrial outdoor air conditioning units.
Because of video surveillance footage, Kolencik said they know the thefts started about a month ago. Businesses are learning about them as the temperature is starting to rise and they’re turning on the air, only to find it won’t work because the copper has been stolen.
“The costs range from $1,000 to $6,000 to repair and replace those units,” he said, adding that the police haven’t had any reports of copper being stolen from any residential air conditioners.
Kolencik said businesses should invest in security systems and cameras, as both have helped police determine the recent burglaries occurred in the late evening or early morning.
He added that other items that deter break-ins are lights and cameras at businesses.
“Criminals don’t like lights, they don’t like cameras, and they really don’t like alarms,” he said.
Kolencik said Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt has increased the number of patrols, including foot patrols, and is considering having plain-clothes officers out and about to check on businesses.
However, Kolencik said the good-old-fashioned method of looking out for your neighbors is also a very reliable tool.
Currently, police have one person of interest, but Kolencik asked anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary or anyone suspicious around a business to either call 911 or the department at 724-430-2929.
“We always appreciate the public’s help,” Kolencik said.
