A woman was shot and killed Thursday night outside of a bar in Uniontown.
Uniontown City Police are investigating the shooting death of Samantha Harden, 34, of Uniontown who was shot outside of McPattons Pub on North Gallatin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said it appeared that Harden was involved in an argument with a group of people inside the bar a short time before she and two other people exited the bar.
He said it was moments later when approximately six gunshots were fired from a neighboring street. One of the rounds hit Harden. She was taken to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, where she died.
Kolencik said there were five shots that hit the bar near where Harden was standing.
“We are currently ascertaining video surveillance from surrounding homes and businesses,” Kolencik said, adding that police still need to conduct more interviews.
He said the shooting remains under investigation and police have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Uniontown Police Department at 724-430-2929 or Crime Stoppers of Fayette County at 724-320-2042. Tips can also be left at https://crimestoppersfayettecopa.org/contact-us/#contactForm
Uniontown police were assisted on the scene by the Pennsylvania State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.