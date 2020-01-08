A burglar allegedly shot at a boy who rushed to help his sister when he heard her screaming for help at their Carlisle Street home Dec. 30.
Uniontown City Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon for Samuel Eric Knox Jr., who was identified on surveillance footage. No injuries were reported in the home invasion.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Knox, who has no known address, entered 36 Carlisle Street with a gun and a backpack at about 9 a.m. The boy told police he heard his sister yelling for help and went downstairs to see a man with a gun who fired at him on the steps. The girl told police she heard a noise in the living room and went to look when she saw the man, who was white and wearing a blue coat. She ran to the bathroom and barricaded herself inside, then heard a gunshot.
Knox was seen on surveillance video carrying several items out of the house, dropping them in the yard and picking them back up before fleeing toward Pershing Court, according to court documents. Ryan Huffman reported a $90 Michael Kors watch and $120 Michael Kors purse were missing. The backpack was left in the living room and collected into evidence. Police said Knox does not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.
Knox is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a weapon, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.