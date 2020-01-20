A Uniontown police officer was dismissed from the federal lawsuit brought by a man acquitted of homicide in a 2017 fatal shooting.
Attorneys on both sides stipulated to the dismissal of Officer Tom Kolencik, who arrested and charged Nathan Yasek. The only remaining defendant is the City of Uniontown.
Yasek, formerly of Eighty Four, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for fatally shooting Timothy C. Durst, 54, on Nov. 24, 2017 in the parking lot of a Uniontown restaurant and bar.
At trial, Yasek’s attorney argued he shot Durst, of Uniontown, in self-defense. Yasek testified that Durst pushed and punched him, and he shot Durst twice to try and stop the attack.
After the shooting, Yasek went into the restaurant where he told Fayette County Sheriff James Custer what had happened.
Jurors took less than an hour to acquit Yasek last March.
In the lawsuit, attorney Joel Sansone contended surveillance video and eye witness accounts of the shooting verified that Yasek acted in self-defense. The suit alleged there was no probable cause to charge Yasek.
Sansone alleged Yasek was charged because of a fabricated claim that he’d shot Durst in the back as he was fleeing. The suit stated there was no evidence to back up that accusation.
Yasek spent five months in Fayette County Prison before he was released on bond in advance of his trial.
Kolencik’s dismissal from the suit is with prejudice, meaning the same allegations cannot be brought against him again in federal court.
The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal fees and damages for lost wages. A judge has scheduled a status conference in the case for next month.
