}Uniontown City Police receive numerous calls from residents who report gunshots being fired in city neighborhoods.
But when they respond to the scene, police often find a totally different scenario.
Some of those calls have been coming in from the lower portion of Millview Street near North Gallatin Avenue, two women told City Council at a recent meeting.
Police Chief Delbert DeWitt and Lt. Tom Kolencik, public information officer, said officers investigated a call that came into the station from that area at about 10 p.m. May 31.
And the last call police investigated of shots being fired came in on July 14, DeWitt said.
“A lot of these reports turn out to be unfounded,” Kolencik said. “In some of the cases this time of the year, people think they hear gunshots when it’s actually firecrackers or a car backfiring. But we go out and check out every one of those calls.”
In most cases, DeWitt said police officers respond within two or three minutes.
“A lot of times we already have officers patrolling those areas so we can respond quickly,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone in the city is safe. We log a lot of miles on our police cars.”
When they receive several calls from a particular area, DeWitt said the police make special efforts to conduct extra patrols in that neighborhood.
So far in 2022, DeWitt said there have been 7% fewer calls about shots being fired.
“They just don’t come in from a certain area,” DeWitt said. “They come in from all over town, including the east, west, north and south.”
DeWitt said the police department includes 20 full-time police officers, one full-time code enforcement officer and one detective.
“When I first started here, we had 23 police officers, so our department has been decreasing over recent years,” DeWitt said. “Even though the department is smaller, we are on duty 24/7.
When he was hired with the department, DeWitt said he was 23 years old. DeWitt, now 35, was promoted to chief about five months ago.
“Statistically, there is definitely a shortage in the department,” he said. “But I believe we are adequately staffed to keep the community safe. You will see our officers patrolling all over town.”
