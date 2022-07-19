Uniontown City Police continued Monday to search for a suspect accused of firing shots into a Mifflin Street home over the weekend.
Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik, the department’s public information officer, said the suspect, Jason Mills, allegedly fired shots in the home Saturday, prompting police to respond.
As a result of a domestic dispute, Mills fired several rounds at his girlfriend and her sister, Kolencik said. There were no serious injuries reported.
“We are still searching for Mills,” Kolencik said.
Kolencik said police thought that Mills remained barricaded in the home, so the state police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.
Police had been given information that Mills had weapons in the home, and he had fired at someone, Kolencik said.
Kolencik said many homes in the area were evacuated as the situation unfolded.
A Uniontown man, Jesse Lee Blackburn Jr., 35, was arrested, accused of being too close to the crime scene and had to be moved.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Blackburn failed to leave the scene when police told him to move while he was recording the scene on a cellphone.
After multiple attempts by police ordering him to leave the property, Blackburn was arrested for disorderly conduct and escorted to a police vehicle. He refused to place his legs inside the vehicle until he was forced to do so, according to court documents.
Blackburn was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He faces a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox at 2 p.m. July 26. He is free on $15,000 unsecured bond.
Emergency personnel remained at the scene until about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Fayette EMS and the Uniontown Fire Department also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.