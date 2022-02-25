Uniontown police are searching for a New Kensington man and three juveniles who escaped from a juvenile detention center Thursday evening.
Police have charged Pharoah Sewell, 18, with a felony for escape. According to court documents, Sewell and three juveniles left the Aspire Juvenile Detention Facility at 287 Cleveland Ave. through a rear basement door at about 11:30 p.m.
Police said they had access to a key card that unlocked the door for them. They then climbed over a razor wire fence and fled.
According to court records, Sewell was committed to Aspire by Westmoreland County on Tuesday.
