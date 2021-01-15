Uniontown Police are still searching for a woman who went missing more than two weeks ago.
Melanie Prokop, 62, was last seen in Uniontown on New Year’s Day at around 7 p.m., driving her white vehicle. She was reported missing the next day by a family member when her vehicle was found on private property on Jumonville Road in North Union Twp. Uniontown Police and state police have searched extensively but have not found any more leads to her whereabouts.
Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said they are sharing Prokop’s photo on social media and put out a Missing Elderly Person’s Advisory, also known as a “silver alert,” through the state police last week. She is also in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Kolencik said the family organized a search of the area where her vehicle was found with about 35 people Thursday morning.
“From what I understand, they found nothing,” he said. “You can see that as a good sign or a bad sign. We are still being optimistic, and we’re still praying and hoping for the best.”
Prokop is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact Uniontown Police at 724-430-2929 or the state police at 724-439-7111.
