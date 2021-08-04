Families are welcome to attend an outdoor children’s carnival at the Uniontown Public Library at 24 Jefferson St. on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to play games, earn prizes and make their own ice cream sundaes.
The event is free to attend and will include games like a bean toss, hula hoops, duck pond, dart throw, skee-ball and temporary tattoos. Since the event is outdoors, library director Christy Fusco said mask-wearing is up to parents’ discretion.
“The carnival is something that families can do together. We’ve been having outdoor picnic-like events all throughout the summer, so this is our main event and is our mini-fair downtown,” Fusco said. “This is a chance to celebrate all the fun we have had over the summer before the kids start getting ready to go back to school.”
Fusco said the event is occurring at the same time as the Scholastic Book Fair in the library, so children who participated in the reading program over the summer and read 10 books can use a coupon of $10 at the book fair. The “10 to Spend” program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library group. Fusco said the book fair is open to anyone interested in buying books, not just those involved in the program.
Library partner Gateway Health representatives will also be at the carnival to help children with games and give out fruit smoothies.
The carnival is anticipated to end around noon, and the book fair will end at 2 p.m. The book fair will also be open Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
