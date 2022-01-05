The City of Uniontown received $32,500 in state funding to update its 2002 comprehensive plan.
It was among 11 projects to receive funding through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP), which helps local governments with planning for zoning and updating comprehensive plans.
In a release issued Tuesday, state officials said the city’s goals are to “provide a healthier environment of living, a more equitable social setting, a more stable and sustainable economic platform, a stronger infrastructure to handle growth, an area that attracts new and innovative business opportunities, and a broader integration of its tourism attractions.”
The updated comprehensive plan will focus on those goals, as well as renewable and sustainable energy sources and transforming blighted areas into redeveloped areas. The plan will also outline and detail a system of parks and recreation.
“This funding helps municipalities and local governments update their essential plans to ensure they are more efficient and better prepared for the future,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The commonwealth remains committed to ensuring our communities have the resources they need to complete important planning projects like these for the betterment of their communities and their residents.”
Funding for the MAP comes through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
