The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Uniontown (RACU) has hired a new executive director after more than a year without one.
Uniontown Redevelopment Authority hires new executive director
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 5:45 AM
The RACU board hired Crystal Simmons on March 15. She replaced the RACU’s former executive director Mark Rafail after he was hired as Fayette County’s economic development coordinator in June 2021.
“I look forward to pursuing additional programs, strengthening partnerships throughout Fayette County, and I am very excited to build a model redevelopment authority for the city,” said Simmons.
She brings 10 years of experience working in planning and community development, and began her career in local government as the grants coordinator for the Greene County Planning and Community Development Department.
Simmons advanced to the manager of the department, then transitioned to the director of the Greene County Industrial Development Authority. There she served in a dual role, managing the contracts under the Community Development Block Grant Program and the Home Investment Partnership Program.
“It’s without question that the authority would not have survived nearly two years without a director, had it not been for our consulting executive director, Dana Kendrick, from K2 Engineering, and our board president, Matt George,” said RACU board member Kendal Sisler. “The future of this city is heavily dependent upon the services and projects that RACU has the opportunity to provide. I couldn’t be any more optimistic about what our new director means for the future of the city.”
