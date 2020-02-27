Uniontown's redevelopment authority is considering its options and limits regarding land bank action.
Land banks are governmental entities that focus on converting vacant, abandoned, tax-delinquent and foreclosed properties into productive use, and the authority board’s newest appointee recommended that the city work with county officials to take advantage of land bank framework as needed.
Matt George of MountainCreek Properties, appointed by Mayor Bill Gerke to the board on Jan. 6, went over land bank basics with the board, referencing a Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania rundown of top things to know about state legislation, and urging the authority to come to an agreement with the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority. The FCRA used its land bank powers last year to take possession of one of Uniontown’s most historically prominent buildings, the former bank building at 2 W. Main St.
George said an intergovernmental agreement would open up the possibility of more grant money.
“It allows us to do more things,” George said at a Wednesday meeting.
“The nice thing about a land bank (is) we can also partner with private entities, private developers and say, what can we do to work with you?” Uniontown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Mark Rafail said.
George recommended the city contact the FCRA and commissioners to form an intergovernmental agreement as Uniontown does not meet the population threshold to form its own land bank.
The commissioners gave the FCRA land bank powers in 2018.
Rafail noted the city and county redevelopment authorities already worked together toward taking control of the former Gallatin National Bank building, which became completely vacant early last year amid great disrepair. The FCRA voted to accept conveyance of the building from the Fayette County Tax Bureau in November.
“We’re trying to get a developer in here that will come and look at it,” Rafail said, adding that a public-private partnership is one future option. “So there will be more coming out about the Gallatin Bank building.”
The meeting was George’s second since being appointed as a board replacement for Harry Fike, whose board term was to end July 1. Fike has contested the appointment, and his attorney argued at a city council meeting that Fike should be allowed to remain a board member until the expiration of his term. Gerke replaced Fike in response to a letter from board Chairman Paul Palya asking him to appoint someone to replace Fike because he hadn’t attended most of the authority’s meetings.
The letter also did not recognize former city council member Jared Billy and city restaurant owner Richard Ringer as appointees to replace for Dr. Kurt Sturdevant and Antoinette Hodge respectively. Those appointments were made by outgoing Mayor Ed Fike on Dec. 27. Billy attended Wednesday’s meeting but did not comment.
City Solicitor Tim Witt said he is working on a court petition for a ruling on which board appointments are valid.
In other business, Rafail announced that there would be a ribbon cutting March 6 at 10 a.m. at the new location for Get A Hobby at the former Social Security Administration office at the Uniontown Shopping Center in the city. The hobby shop has moved from its former downtown 35 W. Main St. location.
“They’re growing, which is awesome to see,” he said.
