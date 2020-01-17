Uniontown’s redevelopment authority met to reorganize Wednesday with eight appointed members.
The problem? It’s only a five-member board.
Following the direction of Mayor Bill Gerke, the board did not recognize two appointments made by former Mayor Ed Fike on Dec. 27, instead reorganizing with the two members with expired terms who Fike had opted to replace – City Treasurer Antoinette Hodge and Dr. Kurt Sturdevant, whose terms expired July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019, respectively.
The board also recognized Gerke’s Jan. 6 appointment of Matt George of MountainCreek Properties to fill the unexpired term of Harry Fike, an appointment Gerke made after he read a letter signed by board Chair Paul Palya asking him to appoint someone to replace Fike. Palya said Harry Fike had been absent from most board meetings since he was appointed to the board by the former mayor, his brother, in 2018. Fike’s term expires July 1.
Harry Fike and the former mayor’s two Dec. 27 appointees – former city council member Jared Billy and Richard Ringer, operator of 7 West South Street Tavern & Grille downtown — sat at the meeting table in an effort to be recognized as board members while George joined in via phone.
Before the board could even begin its meeting, it had to identify who its five members were.
Authority Solicitor Samuel J. Davis indicated that the board would follow Gerke’s lead since he is mayor. Gerke cited Palya’s letter as the reason he appointed George to replace Fike, and recognized Hodge and Sturdevant as still being board members, since the letter did not recognize the appointments of Ringer and Billy to replace Hodge and Sturdevant, respectively. Hodge’s term expired in 2018, and Sturdevant’s term expired 2019.
City redevelopment authority board members are appointed by mayors for five-year terms under the state Urban Redevelopment Law (URL).
The URL does not set a specific time limit on filling vacancies, stating only that any vacancies be filled “promptly.” It also states that authority members hold office until their replacement is appointed.
City Clerk Kim Marshall had read a letter of interest from Billy in a redevelopment authority board position at a Dec. 23 council meeting. After Marshall read the letter, Palya said that there was a state law that dictated that appointees may serve an additional term if they’re not replaced within 90 days, asserting that the authority had no board vacancies. Palya asked city Solicitor Tim Witt if he and Davis could “compare notes.”
“I might be wrong,” Palya said at the Dec. 23 meeting. “ … All I request is (that) our solicitor take a look.”
Billy cited the URL in his objection to not being recognized as an appointed board member.
“Mr. Davis, I’ve been appointed to this board before the expiration of the term of Mayor Fike,” Billy said. “You’re impeding on mayor privilege.”
“I can tell you as a solicitor for the redevelopment authority, I can only follow what the mayor says regarding this,” Davis said. “ … (T)his is a matter you’re going to have to take up with the courts.”
Harry Fike, who previously served as authority board chair before being replaced by former Mayor Bernie Kasievich, argued that lack of recognition of him as a board member was evidence that “the word ‘term’ doesn’t mean anything.”
“Bill, you’re starting off wrong, buddy, you really are,” Harry Fike, who previously served as authority board chair, told Gerke. “… You’re going to make me spend money to prove it, and you’re going to spend the city’s money.”
The board reorganized with Palya remaining as chair. Doug Miller was named vice chair, Sturdevant was named secretary and George was named assistant secretary-treasurer.
Hodge was named treasurer. Serving concurrently as a redevelopment authority board member and as city treasurer is not prohibited by the Third-Class City Code or state law governing redevelopment authorities.
The board will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at City Hall in 2020, changed from the third Wednesday of each month to accommodate Gerke.
Billy and Ringer sat at the meeting table for a portion of the meeting as the board went through several agenda items before walking out of council chambers. Ringer, who worked on Ed Fike’s unsuccessful mayoral campaign against Gerke, called the board “self-appointed” after the meeting.
“The board is illegal,” Billy said after the meeting. “ … I guess this is to be continued.”
