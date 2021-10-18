State police said a Uniontown man ran over a romantic rival with his SUV on Sunday.
Jesse Klink II, 30, was denied bail after he was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Police said Klink and the alleged victim, Robert McFadden, had been arguing for about one year because they both wanted to date the same woman.
Klink reportedly told police he went to Monroe Street in North Union Township around 9 a.m. Sunday to confront McFadden because he knew McFadden was going to see the woman. Klink allegedly admitted he intentionally drove his SUV toward McFadden, but said he couldn’t turn the car in time to avoid hitting him.
McFadden, who is hospitalized with fractured and broken and ribs, a pulmonary contusion, a broken nose, lost teeth and other injuries, told police he was walking to North Gallatin Avenue to have a drink with a friend when he saw Klink’s SUV parked on the side of the road, and Klink in the driver’s seat.
McFadden, whose age and address were not listed in the complaint, told police Klink yelled something at him and the two started arguing until McFadden decided to walk back home.
As he walked away, Klink hit him with the SUV, prompting McFadden to yell at Klink to get the vehicle off of him, according to the complaint. Police said Klink backed up the vehicle, and then drove the SUV forward and over McFadden, and became stuck.
McFadden said Klink apologized and asked him not to call the police, saying he didn’t mean to hit him, the complaint stated.
A passenger in Klink’s vehicle, Benjamin Stokes, reportedly confirmed McFadden’s version of events. Stokes said that when McFadden walked away, Klink hit the gas in the SUV so fast that the tired squealed.
Stokes said he yelled for Klink to stop prior to McFadden being hit.
Stokes told police that after Klink allegedly struck McFadden, Klink looked at him and said, “We got to get out of state.”
Klink is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
