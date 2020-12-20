The Rev. Howard E. Dantzler Sr. was a man of many accomplishments.
However, as friend Todd Jackson said, the 86-year-old would tell everyone to ignore his many degrees and all the things he’d done throughout his life.
“He said, ‘Introduce me as a child of God,’” Jackson said. “There was always that fundamental nature in him to praise God first and foremost.”
Dantzler, who died earlier this month, was remembered for those things by many who lauded his dedication to family, and as a shepherd within his community.
“He always stressed being a complete man, to use your gray matter,” said son Henry “Pat” Dantzler. “He was always emphasizing reading great books and being in good physical shape — he stressed all of that to us.”
Marilyn Calloway of Uniontown said Rev. Dantzler stepped in when her parents passed away, and became a father figure to her and her brother. He shared with the siblings his love of hunting, fishing and gardening.
“We had a lot of gardening to do as kids,” she said of working on the family farm.
Henry Dantzler said he and his siblings would draw signs for their father whenever he would pack all the vegetables from his garden in his truck and sell the produce cheap to those he knew couldn’t afford it. Then Rev. Dantzler would drive the truck to wherever he knew people were in need and give the vegetables away.
“It was all love,” his son said.
Rev. Dantzler pushed all the children to be the best they could be with everything they did in their lives, Calloway said.
“If you were given a gift, he expected you to use that to the best of your ability,” she said.
Until his stroke in 2019, Calloway said her uncle remained active, continuing to do the things he loved and providing for the community.
The Rev. Louis Ridgley Jr. and wife Gwendolyn Ridgley of Uniontown fondly remember Rev. Dantzler as a big-brother figure who was always there for them. They said he was always ready to lead the way to help out the community, and to fight for civil rights.
He participated in the protest at the White House in the 1950s and the March on Washington, D.C., where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.
They said Rev. Dantzler was a lifelong member of the NAACP and served in different positions on the executive board of the Fayette County chapter. He urged civic engagement, voter registration, and encouraged more African-Americans to run for public office and to attend college.
Louis Ridgley said Rev. Dantzler was always active, unafraid to pitch in and routinely went out of his way for people, be they family, friends or the many students he taught over the years at different schools. Dantzler spent 27 years – from 1968 until his retirement in 1995 – as a sociology professor at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
“His students all loved him because he challenged them and made them better people,” Louis Ridgley said.
“He tried to get people to open their minds,” Gwendolyn Ridgley said, adding that Rev. Dantzler encouraged young people to travel and look beyond the parameters of the county in which they lived.
Rev. Dantzler was also the founding pastor of Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church.
“When I met my wife, we decided we wanted to attend church, but not just any church. We wanted a service that had substance, and I immediately thought about Rev. Dantzler,” said Juan Curry, a member of Interfaith Assembly. “Once we attended a couple of services, that was it. We ended up becoming members of his church.”
Curry, who had known of Rev. Dantzler prior to that, had him preside over his wedding. He said the reverend introduced him as someone who was like a son, a sentiment Curry deeply appreciated.
“He was also like a father to me, and my family and I will truly miss him,” Curry said.
Rev. Dantzler also helped start a tutoring program at East End United Community Center in Uniontown, where he had served as a board member.
“He was fearless and would stand up to whatever needed to be addressed to make our community better,” Louis Ridgley said. “You name it, he did it.”
In 2019, the East End United Community Center honored Rev. Dantzler at its annual gala for his contributions to the center and the community.
Keeley Forrestel, the executive director at EEUCC, said those at the center were happy to honor a man who has done so much.
“His legacy will last for generations to come and Fayette County and the East End United Community Center is better because of him,” Forrestel said.
While many are sad about his passing, Forrestel said they also know Rev. Dantzler led a life full of generosity and love that made his home and the community at large a better place for all those around him.
“We can all aspire to follow in his footsteps,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.