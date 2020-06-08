A Uniontown man who was convicted for inappropriately touching two young children was charged again for allegedly failing to update his information under Megan’s Law.
James Edward Herring Jr., 34, is facing two counts each of failure to register with state police and failure to verify address or be photographed.
State police said Herring has not updated his address, phone number or social media account information as required. They issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday, and he was arraigned on the new charges Thursday evening.
Herring faced child sexual abuse charges in 2018 and 2019. In October 2018, he was arrested for hitting a boy who refused to touch his genitals in Redstone Township in 2013. He faced a new case in 2019 for inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl.
He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
