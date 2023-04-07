For the Herald-Standard
Two Uniontown Area School District students will spend part of their Easter break serving others.
Ellie Carei, 13, and her brother Enzo Carei, 11, are busy preparing free grab-and-go Easter meals for those less fortunate. The siblings, with their help of their father chef Joe Carei, will offer the free meals at Harmony Hall, 67 Connellsville St., Uniontown from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Last year, the family served 200 dinners to families. This year, they hope to serve an additional 50 dinners.
“We’ve always done community events, usually tied in with food,” said Joe, who’s owned several different Fayette County restaurants over the years. “We didn’t do it for a couple of years, and the kids decided they wanted to do it.”
This year’s menu consists of ham with pineapple sauce, parslied red potatoes, green beans and dessert.
Ellie, a 7th grade student at Benjamin Franklin Elementary-Middle School, said she finds it rewarding to serve her community.
“It makes me feel like I can help out more people if they don’t have the joy of spending (Easter) with their families and getting good food,” she said.
Enzo Carei, a 5th grade student at the same school as his sister, said he feels the same way.
“I know how lucky I am,” he said of the bond his family shares. “It makes us all happy to do this.”
In preparation for Saturday, Ellie said she’s enjoyed baking the desserts and preparing food.
“I like baking the cupcakes,” she said. “The potatoes are also fun to make because you get to cut them.”
Enzo will be doing most of the serving to those who come by to pick up meals.
Together, the siblings host a cooking show on their YouTube channel, “Little Eez Cooking Camp,” where they’ve recently shared Easter cooking tips.
Joe said the idea for his children’s YouTube show began while they were cooking quesadillas together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s for them to have fun and give them a little experience with public speaking. Food has always been part of our lives,” Carei said. “Between the two of them, they’re very busy. We want them to be busy.”
Local delivery is available for anyone who is not able to pick up a dinner. The meals are only grab-and-go, and no eating in is available. Anyone who needs to reserve a dinner or arrange a delivery can call 724-466-4227.
