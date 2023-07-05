The Fayette County Italian Heritage Festival is returning under direction of its original founders, bringing food, music and fun for the whole family to downtown Uniontown.
Started in 1980 by the Uniontown Sons of Italy, the festival was run by the organization for 20 years at different locations throughout Fayette County, said Jim Santilli, a trustee with the local lodge.
“After that, it went stagnant for a few years,” he said, adding that businessman Terry Cellurale picked up the torch organized the festival for a few years, with the last one in 2019, the year before Cellurale passed away.
Earlier this year, Santilli said, members of the Uniontown Sons of Italy were approached by the city of Uniontown about bringing the festival back, and holding it in the city.
“I said I’d be glad to volunteer as chairman,” Santilli said. “Once I said that, everyone was gung-ho to be involved.
Slated for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the festival will be set up along Main Street in Uniontown from Gallatin Avenue to Morgantown Street.
Since January, an organizational committee has met once a week to plan out the festivities starting with the music. The headliner for both nights is Franco Corso, an Italian tenor from Florida who’s performed for actor Sylvester Stallone and former president Donald Trump.
“We’re good friends with him, and he was more than happy to come here,” Santilli said.
Rounding out the musical lineup are local soloist Nick Polito; Brownsville resident Christian Sesek, who sings crooner covers from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin; Pittsburgh-based Italian-American band The Cavaliers; Joe Onesi and Kristen Antollini, a local duo to sing Italian songs; and Amici, an Italian-American band from Clarksburg, W. Va.
The festival will mark the return of an outdoor Roman Catholic Mass on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Larry Kulik will be the celebrant.
“He is more than excited to come here,” Santilli said of the festival staple event.
And what’s a festival without traditional Italian fare? The Uniontown Sons of Italy will serve up gnocchi, penne and their popular Giuseppe sandwich, which consists of a seasoned beef patty with melted cheese, peppers and sauce in between Texas toast.
Santilli said they have about 15 food vendors so far, offering savory bites like bruschetta, sausage with peppers and onions, Italian steak subs, stuffed banana peppers and meatballs on a stick and sweet delicacies like cannoli, spumoni, Italian ice, dessert cups and Italian cookies.
The festival will include a wine and beer garden in the parking lot across from Storey Square in Uniontown, where cigars will also be available for purchase. Santilli said the area will be fenced off, and limited to those 21 and older. He said all alcoholic beverages will remain in the fenced-in area.
“We want families to come here and enjoy themselves without people spilling drinks on them,” Santilli said.
Organizers are still working on a children’s area for the event, with the hope that the festival will draw people of all ages to the city.
“We decided to keep it as low-key as possible for our first year coming back,” Santilli said. “We want to put out a good show for people.”
The festival will end with a bang when the annual Fireworks Over Fayette are set off at dusk on Aug. 13. The display was set for July 2, but organizers had to cancel it due to predicted storms.
“We were talking to the Italian Festival people, and they have agreed to have us shoot the fireworks off at the end of the festival,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the show.
Nuttall said fireworks will be set off near the Uniontown Mall, as they’ve done in previous years.
“It’s nice to be able to provide fireworks to the community, and to do so with the return of a great event,” Nuttall said.
Santilli said there are still vendor spaces available, and anyone interested in being a food or craft vendor can request a space up to a month before the festival. Volunteers and festival sponsors are also welcome, he said, with the sponsorship deadline mid-July.
For more information concerning volunteering and sponsorships, contact Santilli at 724-984-5227 or by email at santillis@hotmail.com.
Updates and more information can be found on the Uniontown Sons of Italy Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.