A group of Fayette County high school students came in first place in a billboard-design contest focusing on traffic safety.
Coming in first place this year were students from Uniontown Area Senior High School, who focused on an anti-text theme, reminding driver’s to “keep it in your pants,” referring to cellphones.
Along with having their winning design displayed on a billboard by Lamar Billboards on Route 51 north of Uniontown, each student received a replica billboard of their design.
This was the third year for the “No Excuses” billboard design contest, sponsored by the state Department of Transportation, Southwest Regional Traffic Safety Network and State Farm Insurance.
The regional, youth-driven campaign was developed to impact the number-one cause of death for teenagers: vehicle crashes.
“Research and experience have proven that teens are more likely to trust and heed messages delivered to them by their peers, as opposed to those from adults,” said Jay Ofsanik, acting press officer for PennDOT District 12. “Considering that, we have developed this contest to not only reach youth through a peer-to-peer campaign, but to also raise awareness throughout the process.”
All high schools in District 12. which includes Fayette, Westmoreland, Greene and Washington counties, were invited to submit a design. Information was sent to those schools to outline the purpose of the contest and procedures. Students had to focus their design to deliver a general distracted driving message or a message discouraging texting while driving.
Participants were also encouraged to talk to their peers to gain insight as they developed their message.
The students had to submit their entries by March 1 for judging.
“This year’s contest generated 20 entries from 17 schools,” Ofsanik said. “A panel of traffic safety professionals and advocates reviewed and scored all the entries.”
The scores were tallied to determine the first, second and third-place entries with first-place design receiving a $1,000 grant, second place receiving a $750 grant and third place receiving a $250 grant.
As winners of the contest, those responsible for the winning design at Uniontown Area High School received an award of $100 each for up to five students.
Coming in second place was Ligonier Valley High School and third place went to Belle Vernon Area High School, both in Westmoreland County.
