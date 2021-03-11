A Uniontown teen was charged as an adult for allegedly shooting his brother, grazing him in the arm.
Ronald Goney, 17, allegedly got into an argument with his mother Mary Lancaster at 27 Lenox St. Police said his brother, William Goney, got between them and pushed Ronald Goney out the door.
Lancaster told Uniontown City Police that Ronald Goney threatened to shoot her and her vehicle.
William Goney reportedly told police his brother came back into the home and hit their mother in the face, so he punched Ronald Goney and pushed him into a wall.
Police said Lancaster told them she heard a loud bang, followed by William Goney saying, “It burns.” She told police she believed he had been shot.
According to court paperwork, Ronald Goney told police he “shot a warning shot” and that he “rolled William over and he wasn’t hurt,” other than a scratch on his arm, so he ran out of the home.
Police said they discovered a black pistol with a scratched out serial number hidden inside an apartment where Ronald Goney was found, and William Goney had a graze wound on his left arm, consistent with his account of the incident.
Ronald Goney is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault and one count each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, possession of firearm by minor, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number and prohibited possession of a firearm.
He is being held at Fayette County Prison without bail, awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23.
