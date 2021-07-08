A Uniontown man is accused of setting fire to a house at 20 Millview St. on Dec. 7.
Richard Allen Saluga, 18, told Uniontown police that his father told him to set the fire, according to court paperwork.
Richard Saluga Sr., 47, was charged in March with multiple counts of conspiracy, arson, recklessly burning and other charges.
Saluga Jr. said after having a conversation with his father on how to set a fire that would burn quickly, he lit two mattresses on fire in the garage at 22 Millview, which caused the house to catch fire, the complaint states.
The house is owned by Russell Mechling III and was destroyed, police said.
Saluga Jr. is charged with two counts of arson and one count each of reckless burning, causing catastrophe, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
