As the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen, Maria Bittner hopes to show that a true love of agriculture is something that can be fostered in anyone, no matter where they were raised.
“I knew that my love (for agriculture) was as strong as all of the others’ was,” she said “but I had such a different background and such a different story line that set me apart from everybody else.”
The 18-year-old from Uniontown didn’t grow up on a farm, and has never had livestock animals to show. Involved in 4-H for four years, she’s participated in horseback riding and showing in 4-H, and she said she believes there is something for everyone in 4-H, from livestock shows, to gardening to painting and other hobbies.
Having attended the fair with her family since she was little, Bittner said she wants to be an inspiration for others who may not have as much access to agriculture but have a passion for it and want to be involved.
Serving alongside Bittner is 2021 Fair Princess Madison Davis, 18, of Dawson. Also named Miss Congeniality in the annual pageant, Davis has been involved in 4-H activities since she was 8, and has been coming to the fair with her family since she was younger than that.
Davis recalled watching the Fair Queen competition as a child, and always knew she wanted to compete. She said she is excited to represent the fair and for the new adventures ahead.
“I’m most excited for the unexpected,” she said. “I’m excited to meet new people and learn new things.”
Through 4-H, she has shown market steers and goats, bunnies and dairy cattle. She is also on the Teen County Council, which helps to organize events for the 4-H clubs and the county.
“Agriculture has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It’s just something I definitely would not know how to live without because it has taught me so many life experiences.”
This year’s pageant, held last Thursday, included a personal interview with judges, modeling dresses and a speech to answer, “Why should people come to the Fayette County Fair?”
As the queen and princess, Bittner and Davis attend as many of the shows at the fair as they can and assist in passing out ribbons at competitions. After the fair, they will represent the fair at parades throughout the year, organize community service events and attend other fairs in the state.
“We’re happy for them both,” William Jackson, president of the fair board of directors, said. “We think they’ll do a great job of being great ambassadors for the fair.”
