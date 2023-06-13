A teenager wanted for a deadly shooting in Uniontown last week was arrested Sunday in Georges Township.
State police found Antonyo Owens, 14, of Uniontown, in a wooded area near Burgess Field Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to Trooper Forrest Allison, a public information officer.
Allison said that Owens was arrested without incident. He was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. Sunday before District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who sent him to the Fayette County jail without bond.
Owens is charged with homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Jones, 38, of Uniontown, the morning of June 6.
According to the criminal complaint, police have surveillance footage that shows Owens and Jones walking together down an alley toward Clarke Street. The footage allegedly shows Owens firing a gun toward Jones multiple times.
According to the complaint, Jones had previously told a relative that he had received life threatening text messages from Owens.
Owens also faces felony charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 20.
Jones’ killing was one of two homicides that occurred in Uniontown last week. Friday morning, Danny Richard Sottile Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Tiffany Raymer, 39, at his 40 Iowa St. apartment.
Sottile, 45, was charged with homicide and arrested Friday.
Before Friday’s incident, a local pastor had already scheduled a listening session to discuss violence in the community in response to the June 6 shooting.
Adam Lawson, senior pastor at the Fresh Fire Church at 171 Connellsville St. in Uniontown, has set the session for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
The intent of the listening session is for residents to discuss ideas for a safer community. Lawson is hoping public officials and law enforcement will attend.
