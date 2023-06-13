Uniontown shooting

Ed Riedmann

On Sunday, police apprehended 14-year-old Antonyo Owens, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Jones, 38. The shooting occurred on Clarke Street in Uniontown on June 6.

 Ed Riedmann

A teenager wanted for a deadly shooting in Uniontown last week was arrested Sunday in Georges Township.

