Two Uniontown teenagers are being charged as adults in connection with a January incident in which they allegedly fired shots at a man that instead hit a nearby home.
According to court records, active arrest warrants have been issued for Timothy Riley, 17, and Dakota Riley, 16. Uniontown police charged both Friday with felonies of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and misdemeanors of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaints, the evening of Jan. 20 Ronald Goney was in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Frank Street in Uniontown. He told police that Timothy and Dakota Riley came out of bushes with firearms pointed at him.
Goney got into his car and drove away but they fired multiple shots at his vehicle, court documents state. According to police, the bullets hit a home in the 100 block of Cleveland. The resident told police that one bullet went through her porch window and she then took shelter in the basement.
Neither Timothy nor Dakota Riley has been arrested, according to court records.
