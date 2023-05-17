Farmers’ markets in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are opening up for the season, bringing with them a sense of community and appreciation for local products, from fruits, vegetables and meats to jewelry and kitchen tools.
In Uniontown, the Farmers and Producers Market will be held in Bailey Park this year.
Mark John, the director of community development for the city, said officials decided to have it there for a couple of reasons.
“The parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue is adjacent to the Sheepskin Trail,” John said, adding that the trail further illustrates healthy living, playing off of the fresh, local foods available at the market.
The market is also near the future South Union Township sports complex. John said he’s hopeful that the market will become an event that gleans support from patrons at the complex once it opens, and word spreads bringing in customers from across the county and beyond.
“It’s a rising-tides-lift-all-ships kind of thing,” he said.
As of now, John said they have two or three local farms confirmed as vendors. The market is also welcoming producers, including candlemakers, makers of Italian olive oil, a silk maker and food trucks.
“We’re just trying to start it and see where it goes from there and what momentum it will have,” John said.
City council has waived the fee this year for the market’s vendors as they’re attempting to get it off the ground.
Anyone interested in being a vendor can visit the “City of Uniontown Government” Facebook page to view a flier, John said, adding that volunteers are welcome.
For full details on the times of the Uniontown market, and the market in Connellsville, as well as those in Greene and Washington counties, see the list below.
Fayette County
Connellsville Farmers Market
East Side Fire Station, 200 N. Arch St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First and third Thursdays, starting June 1 (June 1 and 15, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17), and Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m.
Contact Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce at https://connellsvillechamber.org/
Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market
Bailey Park parking lot off Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown (adjacent to Sheepskin Trail)
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting May 27 through Sept. 9
Greene County
Waynesburg Farmers Market
Church Street, Waynesburg (next to the Greene County Courthouse).
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning May 17 and running through mid-October.
Washington County
Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market
St. Patrick Church, 317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg.
Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 13 through Sept. 12
Learn more about Canonsburg’s Farmers Market online at https://www.canonsburgboro.com/community/page/greater-canonsburg-chamber-commerce-farmers-market-1.
Main Street Farmers Market
139 S. Main St., Washington (Community Pavilion)
Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. from May 18 to Oct. 26
For more on the market, visit http://msfm.org/.
McDonald Trail Station Farm Market
161 S. McDonald St., McDonald (intersection of Panhandle Trail and South McDonald Street)
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning July 8 though the end of September
For more information, visit https://www.mcdonaldtrailstation.com/
Monongahela Farmers Market
142 W. Main St., Monongahela (Chess Park).
Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., beginning June 2 through Sept. 1
For more on the market, visit https://marc15063.com/monongahela-farmers-market/
Reporter Karen Mansfield contributed to this story.
