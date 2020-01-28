A federal lawsuit filed by a Uniontown man who was acquitted of criminal homicide was settled for $120,000.
Nathan Yasek, who testified last year that he shot Timothy C. Durst in self-defense, will receive $72,000 with an additional $48,000 going to his attorney, Joel Sansone.
Yasek, formerly of Eighty Four, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for fatally shooting Durst, 54, on Nov. 24, 2017 in the parking lot of a Uniontown restaurant and bar.
At trial, Yasek testified that Durst pushed and punched him, and he shot Durst twice to try and stop the attack. After the shooting, Yasek went into the restaurant where he told Fayette County Sheriff James Custer what had happened.
Jurors took less than an hour to acquit Yasek last March.
Sansone subsequently sued the city of Uniontown and one of its officers. That officer was dismissed from the suit earlier this year. The suit contended that surveillance video and eye witness accounts of the shooting verified that Yasek acted in self-defense. The suit alleged there was no probable cause to charge Yasek.
Sansone alleged Yasek was charged because of a fabricated claim that he’d shot Durst in the back as he was fleeing. The suit stated there was no evidence to back up that accusation.
Yasek spent five months in Fayette County Prison before he was released on bond in advance of his trial.
Uniontown City Solicitor Tim Witt, who provided the settlement under a Right-to-Know request, noted that the settlement does not include an admission of liability on the city’s behalf. Witt said the city also continues to deny any wrongdoing on behalf of the officers involved in Yasek’s case.
