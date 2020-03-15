Uniontown City Council approved a settlement agreement by which the city will pay more than $110,000 stemming from a 2011 complaint alleging that the city improperly demolished houses.
Per the agreement, the city will pay Louis E. and Carolyn A. Scheggia $73,414 in compensatory damages and an additional $38,563 in attorney’s fees. Louis Scheggia alleged in 2011 that the city, without warning, citations issued or other legal action initiated, tore down a residence at 135 Walnut St. that he owned and charged him fees not agreed upon after he and a city code enforcement officer stuck a deal regarding payment for property demolition at 5 Douglas Ave.
In a separate complaint later consolidated into the 2011 complaint, Scheggia also alleged that the city tore down a home he owned at 128 Lenox St. without warning, hearing or condemnation proceedings.
Council did not discuss the settlement agreement before or after voting 4-1 to approve it during the meeting. After the meeting last week, Mayor Bill Gerke explained his vote against the agreement, arguing that it could raise the city’s insurance rates and open the city up to frivolous lawsuits in the future.
“I didn’t think it was in the city’s best interest,” Gerke said of the agreement.
The agreement is effective April 1 and states that the entirety of the $111,977 owed be paid within five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.