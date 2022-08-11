Uniontown’s elected treasurer wants to voluntarily dismiss the federal lawsuit she filed against the city and current and former officials, with the option of refiling the suit at a later date.
In the Wednesday filing, Joel Sansone, attorney for Antoinette Hodge, said the outcome of a grand jury investigation will have an effect on the allegations in her suit.
Hodge, Sansone wrote, testified before a statewide grand jury about “alleged improprieties related to the office of the treasurer of the … city of Uniontown” and “believes she is the subject of the grand jury’s investigation.”
At their July meeting, city council accepting the findings of a forensic audit that showed $106,750 in missing tax payments made in cash to her office. City officials have also asked Hodge to provide more information about the missing funds.
The lawsuit, filed last year, alleged city officials have hampered her from doing her job because she is Black. Hodge also contended that a former city councilman, the city’s current clerk, and other unidentified officials may have altered records to accuse Hodge of wrongdoing or misconduct.
Last month, Sansone asked a judge to stay the lawsuit until the grand jury investigation was completed, but that motion was denied. City attorney Charles H. Saul argued against the stay. He contended that resolving the suit is in the best interest of the public because Hodge’s lawsuit branded some city officials as racists – allegations they’ve vehemently denied.
In Wednesday’s motion to voluntarily dismiss the suit, Sansone asked a judge to do so “without prejudice.” That essentially preserves Hodge’s ability to refile the lawsuit at a later date.
The motion stated that if a request to voluntarily dismiss a case is made at an early stage before much has happened and only limited resources have been invested, it’s more likely to be granted.
“This matter is currently in the discovery stage, and the parties have not yet taken any depositions,” Sansone wrote. “Accordingly, extensive discovery has not yet occurred in this matter and, therefore, plaintiff does not believe that the defendants have incurred substantial costs.”
The motion notes that Saul opposes dismissing the suit without prejudice.
A judge will rule on the motion at a later date.
