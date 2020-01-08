Controversy over Uniontown’s city treasurer-elect not being sworn into office along with other elected city officials at city council’s reorganization meeting earlier this week continues even as the treasurer-elect took a major step toward getting sworn into office after the meeting.
Uniontown City Treasurer-elect Antoinette Hodge on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the city, city council member Martin Gatti and City Clerk Kim Marshall in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleging that they conspired to prevent her from taking office as city treasurer and targeted her because she is African-American.
Gatti and Marshall vehemently denied those allegations Wednesday.
City Treasurer-elect Antoinette Hodge was not sworn into that post since there was no bond in place for Hodge as of Monday afternoon. The Third-Class City Code that governs the city of Uniontown requires that city treasurers provide bond.
Bond surety documents and correspondence show that Hodge received bond last Friday, but she said it was subsequently revoked.
In a major step toward taking the oath of office to become Uniontown’s first black city treasurer, Hodge again received bond Tuesday, documents show. City Solicitor Tim Witt said Wednesday he was in the process of reviewing the bond to make sure it is complete, a process he said could potentially be completed by the end of the day. Witt noted that the next step would be for Hodge to be sworn in.
The lawsuit was filed a day after Hodge’s attorney Joel Sansone alleged at the reorganization meeting that Gatti called a wholesale surety broker that was involved in facilitating Hodge’s bond, referred to Hodge as a “colored girl” and said she was not honest enough to serve as city treasurer.
“I’ve never used that phrase in my life,” Gatti said at council’s meeting Monday.
The lawsuit alleges that a manager at BondExchange, a North Carolina-based wholesale surety broker that had been involved in facilitating Hodge’s bond, told Hodge and then-incoming Mayor Bill Gerke Monday that Gatti had referred to Hodge as “colored” and canceled Hodge’s bond Friday, telling the broker that the city had “authorized” him to cancel her bond and was doing so because of incriminating evidence allegedly uncovered by a background search.
Hodge’s mandated background check did not uncover any inappropriate or illegal behavior that would require revoking her bond, the lawsuit asserts.
Gatti, the city’s director of accounts and finance, said at council’s meeting Monday that he called the broker “at the behest of council,” declining to address what information was given to the broker. Gatti said he had been told about multiple bond denials for Hodge from several companies and was only interested in protecting the city financially.
“I did not, nor have I ever, made a political or professional decision based on race,” Gatti said Wednesday. “I had every right to follow up on her bond status and whether or not all of the facts were provided.”
Although they declined to discuss specific customer cases due to confidentiality concerns, two representatives of the wholesale surety broker said Monday evening they were not aware of anyone making a racial reference.
Gatti and Witt have said that the BondExchange manager referenced in the lawsuit denied that any racially insensitive language was used.
The lawsuit alleges that an unnamed city representative told Hodge on Nov. 25 that she was required to submit an application to be bonded in accordance with Third-Class City Code and completed a bond application. According to the lawsuit, Hodge received notice from Mark Fike of Sprowls Insurance Group on Dec. 28 that the city’s preferred bonding company, Penn National, was unable to provide her with necessary bond, allegedly as a result of a problem with plaintiff’s credit report.
Hodge has said that she was the victim of identity theft in 2000, lowering her credit score.
The lawsuit asserts that Fike is related to Marshall and Gatti, which both Marshall and Fike flatly denied Wednesday. Marshall is the sister-of-law of Gatti and daughter of former Mayor Ed Fike.
The lawsuit states that Fike informed Hodge that the alleged problem was uncovered by LexisNexis National Credit File during her bond application process.
“The stated reason for (Hodge’s) denial is patently false and unworthy of belief,” the lawsuit states, adding that Hodge was bonded during her previous employment and is currently bonded in her position as a trustee for a nonprofit organization.
Hodge subsequently received permission from Witt to acquire the bond herself as long as the bond’s terms complied with Third-Class City Code, according to the lawsuit. Hodge acquired a bond through a wholesale surety broker on Dec. 31, per the suit.
The lawsuit states that then-Mayor-elect Bill Gerke told Hodge she was required to sit for a mandated exam before she could take office and also submit an affidavit of residency. The lawsuit alleges that Marshall should have informed Hodge of the mandated exam and affidavit of residency, asserting that she didn’t do so in furtherance of a conspiracy with Gatti to keep from her taking office.
The lawsuit alleges that Marshall “aggressively approached and verbally attacked” Hodge after Monday’s council meeting and told her, “We’ll get you.” Marshall denied saying that Wednesday.
Witt declined comment on the lawsuit Wednesday, saying he had not yet reviewed it.
Sansone announced the filing of the lawsuit in a press conference at his offices in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon.
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Pennsylvania State Conference President Kenneth L. Huston attended the press conference. Huston said after the presser that he was organizing a meeting and rally to be held in Uniontown by the western branches of the conference in support of Hodge and the city. Huston called for Gatti’s resignation.
“I don’t think Uniontown’s a bad town,” Huston said. “I think Uniontown’s exposed to bad politics.”
Gatti, who formerly served with Hodge on the Uniontown Redevelopment Authority board, said he will be filing a defamation of character lawsuit “against all involved.”
“I applaud (Hodge) on her newly received bond, but that does not remove the fact that my character was publicly defamed using petty, unproven racial remarks,” Gatti said. “ … (A)nyone who knows me knows those are ridiculous accusations.”
Hodge’s lawsuit demands compensatory general and special damages including attorney’s fees and punitive damages against Gatti and Marshall.
