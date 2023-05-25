City treasurer

Herald-Standard

In this file photo, Uniontown City Treasurer Antoinette Hodge (far left) talks to city council. Hodge was scheduled for preliminary hearings in two theft cases lodged against her on Wednesday. One of the cases involved the alleged theft of taxes paid to her office. She waived both cases to court on Tuesday.

 Herald-Standard

Uniontown’s elected treasurer, accused of stealing nearly $107,000 in taxes paid to her office and $112,000 from a group of local churches, waived the charges lodged against her to Fayette County Court.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.