A Uniontown woman was arrested by state police Saturday for allegedly pointing a stolen gun at a man at 34 S. T Drive in German Township.
State police in Uniontown said video surveillance showed Lana Jo Swift, 55, throw keys and then point the firearm at Stephen Bumblis “in a threatening manner” following an argument.
Because she has multiple DUI-related and drug convictions, police said Swift is not allowed to own or possess a gun.
Court paperwork alleged that Swift told police Bumblis had pointed the gun at her and hit her with it, but police determined that was not true.
Swift is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, simple assault and false reports.
She is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
