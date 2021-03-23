Uniontown City police arrested a Uniontown woman Saturday in connection with the stabbing of a man during an argument at 82 Walnut St.
Amahri Jones, 25, is accused of stabbing Joshua Ratliff in the left arm, causing a laceration.
Ratliff told police he did not know what was used to stab him or the location of the weapon, according to court paperwork.
Jones is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She is being held in Fayette County Prison on $10,000 bail. She awaits her preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30.
