A Uniontown woman is charged with threatening her boyfriend with a knife before allegedly swinging it at him, injuring him on Valentine’s Day.
Amanda Fairfax, 36, allegedly got into a dispute with her boyfriend, Marcus Hairston, at her residence at 49 Lenox St. on Sunday, and told him their relationship was over, according to Uniontown City Police. Hairston reportedly told police he cooked food for Fairfax and went to a friend’s house to get tobacco.
When he returned, Fairfax allegedly got mad and punched him numerous times in the right side of his head and face. Hairston said he went to the kitchen and threw out the food he made her, after which Fairfax held a knife to his throat and asked him if he wanted to die, according to court paperwork.
Fairfax allegedly swung the knife at Hairston, cutting his left palm and thumb. Hairston was transported to Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Fairfax had been out on unsecured bail awaiting her formal arraignment for an incident in January, when she was charged with aggravated assault and robbery, among other charges, for allegedly stealing money from her father and hitting a woman in the head with a baseball bat.
Now, Fairfax is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000. She faces additional charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.