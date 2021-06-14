A Uniontown woman was charged after she allegedly tried to hit her boyfriend with her car and crashed into another vehicle Saturday.
Christie Lee Locke, 40, allegedly yelled, “I’m going to kill you” to her boyfriend, Lou Pichoff, while he was walking through the parking lot of Speedway at 301 McClellandtown Road in South Union Township around 6 p.m.
State police alleged Locke turned her vehicle around and drover over a curb trying to hit Pichoff. When she missed him, she allegedly turned the car around another time and again tried to hit Pichoff and missed, instead hitting another vehicle that was entering the parking lot.
The other vehicle, owned and operated by James Smith, was totaled, police said, with the total value at $15,000. Smith’s grandson, Shane Eicher, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was transported to Uniontown Hospital for a minor injury to his leg, according to court paperwork.
Locke is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault, terroristic threats, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and other traffic related charges.
Locke is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
