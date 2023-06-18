Uniontown police arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly swung an axe at her neighbor and called him a racial slur.
Uniontown woman arrested for assault, ethnic intimidation
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
