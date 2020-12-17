A 22-year-old Uniontown woman was charged Wednesday for allegedly delivering drugs containing heroin and fentanyl to a Uniontown man who died as a result of using them, according to police.
Uniontown police said Vincent Sacco, no age listed, of 67 Connellsville St. died after using drugs that Kaitlynn A. Falls of 39 Maurice St. delivered to him on Sept. 21. A friend who went to check on Sacco after not hearing from him found his body two days later.
Police said drugs and paraphernalia were found in Sacco's apartment, along with his cellphone. A search of the phone revealed a text message conversation between Sacco and Falls on Sept. 21 arranging the drug delivery, according to court paperwork.
In the exchange, Falls told Sacco to be careful with the drugs because she knew he had "zero tolerance" at the time, police wrote in court filings.
The last text police said Falls sent to Sacco was, “You ok?” at 2:07 p.m. on Sept. 21. Sacco did not respond to that text or any other messages he received after.
During an interview with police after her arrest, Falls reportedly admitted to buying heroin for Sacco, and delivering it to him. Police said she also acknowledged cautioning Sacco not to use a lot of the heroin because it was strong.
Falls is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery and possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is being held in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $150,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
