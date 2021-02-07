A Uniontown resident celebrated her 105th birthday and continues to feel blessed after a long life though many historic moments.
Hazel McCune was born in Gridstone on Feb. 5, 1916, and was one of eight children in the Higinbothan family to be raised on the family farm.
While living on farm, McCune said she learned the secrets of reaching the age of 105.
“We ate from the farm and never drank homogenized milk,” she said, adding that they drank the milk that came straight from the cow.
She added she had to walk a mile uphill to and from school, which she also contributes to her long life.
A big part of her long life was when she married Willard “Bud” McCune in 1939; they had two children, Joan and John “Jack” McCune.
Willard passed in 1993, but from their children came two grandchildren and from those children came five great-grandchildren.
For Hazel, her family is the most important thing, but she enjoys reading, doing word searches, getting her hair done every Thursday at LaFayette Manor in Uniontown, which was where she has lived since September 2019.
Mary Novisel, the activities director at LaFayette Manor, said the staff is planning to throw Hazel a party by decorating her room and having her family do a “window visit” with her outside of her room as the manor just reinstated those visits because of a few new COVID-19 cases at the facility, which included Hazel.
In December, Hazel was diagnosed with COVID-19, but survived as she survived most things that people have only read in history books.
“I have lived through many wars, the great depression and now the coronavirus,” Hazel said, adding that 2020 was a different year for her because of the virus, but the staff at the manor had helped her and all the other residents stay in touch with their families through technology like FaceTime and Zoom. “That’s why I tell you I am blessed and have a strong will for life.”
On turning 105, Hazel said she feels “old, but blessed because I still have my mind, and I am still able to walk.”
She added to celebrate another year at her age was just another blessing in a long life.
