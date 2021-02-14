A Uniontown woman celebrated her 102nd birthday on Friday.
“I had two parties in a row,” said Carol Myers. “One for my 100th birthday and one for my 101st birthday.”
COVID-19 scuttled party plans this year, Myers said, but she still celebrated by getting her hair done and heading up the mountain to Lady Lucky Casino in Farmington to spend some birthday money.
“I don’t even care if I lose,” she said.
One of seven children born to a Polish family in McKees Rocks on Feb. 12, 1919, Myers was a 1936 graduate of Stowe Township High School.
Since 1970, she has lived in Uniontown. A waitress most of her adult life, she worked until age 70.
She has also volunteered in the medical records department at Uniontown Hospital, as well as in the cafeteria at St. John School for two years and at the American Cancer Society in Uniontown.
A member of the Circle Club in Uniontown, Myers also volunteered at Uniontown Adult Recreation Center until recently.
“I did a lot of volunteer work,” she said.
For her 100th birthday, she was presented with a book signed by everyone at the recreation center.
Myers said the secret to her long life is hard work and not looking for shortcuts.
