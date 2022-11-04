A Uniontown woman whose 1-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl last year is facing assault and child endangerment charges.
Gabrielle Paige Arnold, 23, told police her daughter was exposed to the drug while at Bailey Park in Uniontown, but police later learned she lied to them and the child had been exposed at Arnold’s home, according to court paperwork.
Police said Arnold told them the child started gagging, and having difficulty breathing while at the park, but in a complaint filed Thursday, troopers said they were able to use GPS coordinates to determine that Arnold made a 911 call from her home on Franklin Avenue on Oct. 15, 2021.
The complaint indicated that the child’s father drove them to the hospital while Arnold performed CPR on the girl.
Doctors told police that the girl was critically ill as she was unresponsive, had bluish skin and was limp when she arrived at the hospital. A drug screening on the girl was positive for fentanyl. The child was given a dose of Narcan and immediately became more alert, police said.
The following day, police executed a search warrant at Arnold’s home and found a plastic bag containing seven rubber-bands on a dresser in Arnold’s bedroom. The bag and its contents were sent for analysis, and lab tests determined the items contained heroin.
On Oct. 18, 2021, Fayette County Children and Youth caseworkers conducted a home visit at Arnold’s residence. During that visit, the girl’s father reportedly told them he was out with friends one night, and a friend dropped the heroin in his car. He reportedly told police he brought it into the home and forgot about it until the 1-year-old got into it.
No charges have been filed against him, while Arnold faces counts of endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault.
She is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with her bail set at $30,000.
She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
