Uniontown woman charged after police chase
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:07 AM
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:38 am
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:07 AM
A Uniontown woman is facing charges after allegedly speeding away from police early Wednesday morning.
State police charged Jennifer Renee Lease, 34, with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, as well as misdemeanors of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, Lease was driving the wrong way on East Fayette Street in Uniontown at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Police stopped her after she turned into a parking lot. Court records state she fled north on Stewart Avenue and drove through a red light at its intersection with East Main Street.
According to the complaint, Lease continued to Connellsville Street and was driving faster than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. She eventually lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop at the intersection of Connellsville and Forbes Street in North Union Township.
Police said Lease had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. She was transported to Uniontown Hospital for a blood test.
Lease was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Jason Cox, who sent her to the Fayette County jail on $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 2.
