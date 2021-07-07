A Uniontown woman is charged with aggravated assault after being accused of grabbing and jumping on the back of a police officer on July 4.
Uniontown police were dispatched to 435 Evans St. in Uniontown on July 4 for a report of a disturbance involving six to 10 people.
While police were attempting to speak to witnesses and make arrests, Janae Alexandria Corder, 22, allegedly grabbed at an officer and jumped onto his back, pulling his arms backward, court documents state.
Corder was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, riot, obstructing administration of law and harassment.
She is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.