A Uniontown woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat.
Joycelyn Satonya Claiborne-Kirton, 52, is charged by Uniontown police with a felony of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 60 block of Mill Street at about 12:15 p.m. Friday after a woman was assaulted in a parking lot.
Police said that Claiborne-Kirton attacked her son’s ex-girlfriend with a bat. The victim was transported to Uniontown Hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the extent of her injuries.
Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. released Claiborne-Kirton on $25,000 unsecured bond. She is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 25.
