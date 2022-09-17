Charges have been filed against a Uniontown woman who allegedly assaulted and maced her ex-boyfriend and his pregnant girlfriend in North Union Township.
State police charged Jailynn Breale Lo Moore, 21, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and one count of disorderly conduct before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Thursday.
Moore was charged after police responded to the Sheetz on Pittsburgh Street for a disturbance at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday.
Through interviews and video surveillance, police learned that Moore allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend, Javon Leonard, while he was in the Sheetz store with his current girlfriend, whose name was not released.
Leonard told police that while he was inside Sheetz with his girlfriend, Moore punched the girlfriend and then punched him. He told police that Moore chased the two around the inside of the store, striking and shoving the girlfriend to the ground.
Police said Moore also sprayed both of them with pepper spray and then fled from the store.
Moore is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with her bail set at $15,000.
She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Henning at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 28.
