A Uniontown woman is wanted on charges that she tried to burn down a home with two people inside.
Kimberly McDonald, 31, allegedly got into a fight with her boyfriend Dec. 30 when he wouldn’t let her inside a home at 27 Mifflin Ave., Uniontown.
In response, police contended, she threw a bag of her clothes by the back door, doused them in gasoline and set the home on fire.
Terry Hall Jr. told police that McDonald and Ronita Calloway wanted to come inside, and he refused them entry because he was housesitting. According to court paperwork, Hall, whose age and address were not listed on court documents, said the homeowner did not want him to let them inside.
A short time later, Hall heard a popping noise. When he opened the door, he saw the fire and tried to put it out.
When he couldn’t, he and another man who was in the home left and called for help.
Uniontown Police interviewed Calloway, whose age and address were not listed, on Feb. 22. During that interview, she reportedly told them McDonald set the clothing on fire.
McDonald was charged Friday with two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and arson; nine counts of reckless endangerment; and one count each of aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox issued a warrant for her arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.